Mint Mobile Customers Getting Free Roaming in Canada Across All Plans
Mint Mobile subscribers who frequently travel to Canada are getting a free perk today.
As announced by T-Mobile, customers are getting free roaming in Canada starting today. The wireless carrier shared that all Mint plans will be getting free roaming in Canada at no additional cost.
This means that your $15 per month plan from Mint Mobile will get you unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of high-speed data per month while traveling in Canada. Additionally, the wireless network continues to offer free calling to Canada, Mexico, and the UK.
Mint Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer, Aron North, shared:
“Since joining forces with T-Mobile, we’ve been hard at work building an even better experience for Mint customers everywhere, and today, we’re pumped to bring free roaming in Canada to everyone on every plan. Now, any Mint customer traveling to Canada this summer and beyond can call, text and browse just like they’re at home.”
The best part about this news is that you don’t have to do anything to get the free roaming in Canada. Once you cross the border, you’ll receive an SMS notifying you’re coverage.
For more information on this, visit Mint Mobile’s website.