T-Mobile Running Deals on Newly Announced Samsung Z Series Devices
Samsung recently unveiled its new Samsung Z series devices. Not one to make its subscribers wait, T-Mobile has jumped in on the action and scooped up these devices.
Earlier today, the Un-carrier unveiled which of the new Z series devices they will be offering. The good news is that T-Mobile is offering a few of these devices for free with its plans.
Here are the new Samsung devices that T-Mobile will be carrying:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 – Free (or up to $1,100 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6) when adding a line or trading-in a device on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next
- Samsung Galaxy Watch7 on Us 40mm or 44mm (or up to $380 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra) when adding a watch line.
- Select Samsung Galaxy Watches on Us (up to $350) when picking up a Samsung Galaxy Watch of equal or greater value and adding a watch line — a.k.a. BOGO!
- Can’t choose? Bundle up. Get 3 essentials (case, screen protector, charger) plus Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, new Buds3 or Buds3 Pro and take 25% off the total bundle price (in-store only starting 7/24) or, pick-up any pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds today with $0 down.
For a limited time period, T-Mobile is offering free double storage on the new Samsung devices during its pre-order period. Customers can also get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 or Z Fold6 for the price of the 256GB.
Pre-orders for these devices start today. Meanwhile, the full online and in-store availability will be on Wednesday, July 24.