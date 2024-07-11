T-Mobile Unveils Exciting Stuff to Look Forward to on MLB All-Star Week
The MLB All-Star Week is taking place in Texas next week. And apart from getting its network ready, T-Mobile has something lined up for its fans.
In an announcement today, the Un-carrier revealed some exciting things to look forward to during the event:
- Go-Ahead Entry. Don’t want to fumble around for your ticket? No problem! For the first time at All-Star Week, facial authentication-enabled entrances will be powered by T-Mobile 5G, making getting into the game easier for fans than ever before.
- Increased Accessibility. T-Mobile is partnering with MLB and OneCourt to give fans who are visually impaired the ability to experience baseball like never before with 5G-connected devices during the All-Star Game.
- 5G Automated Balls and Strikes. After a successful debut last year, MLB will test the automated ball-strike (ABS) challenge system leveraging a 5G private mobile network from T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions (ANS) during the All-Star Futures Game featuring top Minor League prospects.
- T-Mobile 5G Batting Practice. The fan-favorite is back! Tune into the T-Mobile 5G BP show to see new, immersive angles of players as they warm up for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Get ready to catch the moment the bat meets the ball at up to 4,500 frames per second.
Additionally, T-Mobile has something for local fans based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area:
- T-Mobile Club Magenta in Texas Live! (1650 E Randol Mill Rd. #110): Anyone can access this epic fan hub complete with surprise player appearances, giveaways, free drinks and more July 15-16 from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. CT.
- FREE Custom Bat Shop at T-Mobile’s Experience Store in Plano (5800 Legacy Dr.): Customize a free 18-inch baseball bat and snap pics with the World Series trophy throughout the day from July 14-16. Players will make appearances to meet fans on July 14 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT and July 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.
- T-Mobile Derby Swing Cage at the Capital One All-Star Village: Swing for the fences at the T-Mobile Derby Swing Cage and walk away with a free T-Mobile Home Run Derby mini bat just for visiting. All-Star Village is open from July 13-16.
- VIP Treatment at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby: T-Mobile customers attending the T-Mobile Home Run Derby can flex their Magenta Status with access to a dedicated T-Mobile Fast-Lane entrance AND receive a $20 concession voucher to enjoy their first beverage/food item on Us.
- T-Mobile Tuesdays Sweepstakes: Grab a free magenta cowboy hat at participating T-Mobile stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area starting July 9 via T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T Life app. Plus, fans across the country can enter for a chance to win a trip to the 2024 World Series or a $100 MLBShop.com e-Gift card from July 9-16.
If you would like to join these sweepstakes and special offerings, visit T-Mobile’s website to get more information.