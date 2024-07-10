T-Mobile Will Award 5 More Winners in Its Nada Yada Island Confessions Sweepstakes
Back in June, Metro by T-Mobile rolled out a giveaway called Nada Yada Island Confessions, where they picked five winners to win a $10,000 dream vacation. Although the giveaway ended on July 8, the prepaid brand has decided to do another round and pick five other winners.
The T-Mobile prepaid brand announced that it will “keep the party going” by giving five more lucky people a chance to win a $10,000 dream vacation.
If you missed your shot last time, you still have a chance to win the ultimate vacation. All you need to do is visit a Metro by T-Mobile store between July 8 and August 31. You’ll need to talk to a Retail Sales Rep, who will talk to you about entering the sweepstakes. The new giveaway will end on August 31.
For more information, visit this page.