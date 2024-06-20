Be One of the 5 Winners of Metro by T-Mobile’s $10,000 Dream Vacation When You Talk About Your Ex

Metro by T-Mobile has something up its sleeve as it unveils a new sweepstakes program. The T-Mobile prepaid brand will be giving away a total of five Dream Vacations, together with Chrissy Teigen.

The sweepstakes celebrate the launch of the new Metro Flex Plans. Starting Monday, June 24, fans can step into a confessional booth in Times Square and talk about a time when they ended a yada relationship. The event will be graced by Chrissy Teigen, Lauren Speed-Hamilton (from Love is Blind), and Clovis Nienow (from La Casa de los Famosos).

If you can’t make it to Times Square, you can still join the sweepstakes by uploading your confessional-style video on Instagram with the hashtags #NadaYadaConfessions, #Sweepstakes, and tag @metrobytmobile.

Five winners will be chosen to bag a $10,000 dream vacation. There will also be 100 winners of a new REVVL 7 5G 128GB phone or a Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G tablet.

Metro Flex

Metro by T-Mobile’s new Flex plans gives its existing customers a free phone when they choose to stay a customer. This makes them the only prepaid brand with a plan that gives current customers a new phone.

Metro’s Flex Plans start at $50 per month with AutoPay enabled. You can learn more about Metro Flex and the sweepstakes here.