Hacker Claims Responsibility for Hacking T-Mobile This Month
A threat actor is claiming to have hacked T-Mobile and is offering the stolen data for sale. In response to this, the Un-carrier said that its systems “have not been compromised.”
The wireless carrier sent a statement to Bleeping Computer and shared that they are “actively investigating a claim of an issue at a third-party service provider. We have no indication that T-Mobile customer data or source code was included and can confirm that the bad actor’s claim that T-Mobile’s infrastructure was accessed is false.”
IntelBroker, the threat actor who made the claim, said that he hacked the Un-carrier’s systems this month. The threat actor is said to be connected to a number of data breaches. As proof of legitimacy, the threat actor shared numerous screenshots of administrative access to T-Mobile’s Confluence server and internal Slack channels for its developers.
According to a source of the report, the data being sold by IntelBroker “is actually older screenshots of T-Mobile’s infrastructure posted to a third-party vendor’s servers, where it was stolen.” But we’ll have to wait until T-Mobile issues a more official statement about this claim.
Source: Bleeping Computer