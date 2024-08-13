Report: Customer Discovers Possible Privacy Issue With T Life App Sending Data Every 5 Seconds

T-Mobile’s T Life app recently found itself in the spotlight as an app that users found redundant. Considering it shared many similarities as the T-Mobile app, many are hoping they can just delete it. But as T-Mobile shared, it would soon replace the T-Mobile app, which is why users have settled on keeping both apps for now.

Recently, however, a user discovered that the T Life app was trying to send information every five seconds from his phone. As shared by PhoneArena, the user had the Pi-hole ad blocker installed on his device that allowed him to opt out of a request to share his data. Upon closer inspection, he discovered that T-Mobile’s new app was trying to send data to a website called “smetrics.t-mobile.com” every five seconds.

While the user deduced that “it could be nothing, or it could be something,” he uninstalled the app since he didn’t use it that much. He only used the app to pay his account every month, but after a possible privacy threat, he decided to use the website to pay his bill instead.

Aside from the risk of obtaining information from customers, the user said that this action could drain his battery, which was the same concern pointed out by other users back in July.

While we still have yet to hear from T-Mobile’s side on why the app needs to send data every five seconds, one user remained optimistic about the situation:

“The T-Mobile Tuesday app used to send back information about your cellular connection for diagnostic control, [trouble] shooting purposes… Looks like this is likely doing the same thing.”

This explanation coincides with the diagnostic metrics published on T-Mobile’s website. But why does it need to do that every five seconds? We’ll have to wait for an official statement from T-Mobile.

Source: PhoneArena