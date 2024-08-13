Google’s New Pixel 9 Lineup Lands on T-Mobile
Earlier today, Google unveiled its newest Pixel lineup, which consisted of four smartphone models and a smartwatch. Without any delays, T-Mobile announced that these new Pixel devices will be coming to its lineup too. The best part about the announcement was that T-Mobile has options to get any of these devices for free.
The newly announced Pixel offers from T-Mobile are:
- $100 off the Pixel 9 Pro (exclusively at the Un-carrier!) and $200 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL. No need to add a line or trade in a device.
- Get up to $1,000 off the Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL when trading in or adding a line on Go5G Plus/Next or Go5G Business Plus/Next. That’s a free Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL!
- Pre-order the Pixel 9 or 9 Pro XL and double the storage at no extra cost (aka get the Pixel 9 256GB for the price of 128GB).
If you are interested in any of these devices, pre-orders begin today, August 13, 2024. Here are the the dates when these devices will be arriving in stores and online:
- Pixel 9: Thursday, August 22, 2024
- Pixel 9 Pro: Wednesday, September 4
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Wednesday, September 4
- Pixel 9 Pro XL: Thursday, August 22, 2024
- Pixel Watch 3: Tuesday, September 10
To learn more about these devices, visit this page.