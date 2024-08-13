T-Mobile Prepares for Tropical Storm Ernesto
T-Mobile has activated its emergency plans in lieu of the looming Tropical Storm Ernesto just in time for its landfall in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The TS is expected to bring heavy rains, tropical force winds, and flooding.
With this threat, T-Mobile has mobilized its Emergency Management team to work closely with its National Operations Centers to monitor the situation of the storm and network’s performance in the midst of it.
Prior to the storm’s landfall, T-Mobile had already hardened the majority of its cell sites in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with permanent backup power solutions. Still, they have deployed their emergency teams to provide assistance with federal, regional, and local officials, first responders, and organizations such as the FEMA and CISA.
If you need to go to a T-Mobile store, be sure to check T-Mobile’s store locator for any interruptions.
Source: T-Mobile