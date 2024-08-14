Some iPhone Users on T-Mobile Can Now Send a Text Over Satellite

Satellite texting is now available for T-Mobile customers with an iPhone. Apple previously introduced the feature in 2022 as an emergency service. With iOS 18, this has been expanded to allow sending messages using satellites in orbit. The latest iOS 18 public beta 2 version however, allows users to text over satellite.

Unfortunately, PhoneArena has clarified that this feature is currently working for some users. There have also been some limitations noted in its functionality.

According to the report, you will need to point your device in the right direction so that you can connect to a satellite. In order for the feature to work, you also need to be outdoors.

Another issue that might stop you from using this feature (for now) is that it could take messages from 20 seconds to a minute to be sent. This is different from how far along text messages and direct messages over internet connection have come along.

The last problem is that texting over satellite has its limits. You cannot send photos or videos (yet), but it allows emojis and tapbacks. Group chats are also not yet available.

Still, it’s pretty cool to be part of the first group of people who can actually send a text over satellite. It will likely be improved over the years, so we’ll have to wait for more features to come soon.

Source: PhoneArena