T-Mobile Customer Praises T-Force Team for Fast Action

T-Mobile’s T-Force support team is at it again! The online help team has since held a positive track record for helping T-Mobile’s subscribers. Recently, the team has been on the spotlight for helping a subscriber with a financial difficulty that has been going on for over a year.

Prior to seeking help from the online customer support team, a customer service rep promised that the user will get a fee refund if he received a suspension fee. He received a $10 fee for the suspended line so he called customer support again. The new rep said that he had already sent a request so that his fee would be refunded. He never heard back from the rep and wasn’t surprised when he encountered his next bill, which did not show any fee refunds.

The customer decided to get help from T-Mobile’s online help team, T-Force, via X, who was able to help waive the suspension fees right away. The team also suggested a cheaper plan for the customer.

The user wrote:

“I contacted T-Mobile on X/Twitter, and their team went above and beyond to assist me with my concerns. The employee not only refunded my suspension fee, but a couple of others as well. I can’t thank them enough.”-Reddit subscriber Prestigious-Depth898

If you have any concerns, you may get in touch with T-Force right away on X or Facebook.

Source: PhoneArena