T-Mobile Quietly Sets New Shutdown Date for Its 2G Network

T-Mobile’s 2G network shutdown date has been postponed one too many times. The last update we had from the Un-carrier was in February 2024, when the company decided to postpone the shutdown date to an unknown date:

“While we have not yet established an exact date, we will notify you in advance when we plan to retire T-Mobile’s older 2G (GSM) network. Please be aware that as we work towards this retirement, capacity and coverage of the T-Mobile 2G (GSM) network will change as some 2G (GSM) sites will come down prior to the full network retirement.“

But according to a recent report from The Mobile Report, it looks like a shutdown date has finally been set. T-Mobile’s support page for the network evolution has also been updated to reflect the new update, which now includes:

“Capacity and coverage of T-Mobile’s 2G (GSM) network is expected to change starting as early as September 1, 2024.”

Right now, we’re not sure how many users will still be affected by this. But given the fact that T-Mobile has delayed and postponed the shutdown date several times already, it would have already prompted them to switch to a newer device. T-Mobile also ran an offer giving free phone replacements to customers who would be affected by the network shutdown.

Since the shutdown date is just a few weeks away, it’s best to get in touch with T-Mobile for assistance, should you be affected by it.

Source: The Mobile Report