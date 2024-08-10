T-Mobile Tuesdays’ Next Reward is a Padded Seat Cushion
T-Mobile recently gave away a pickleball set as part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards. According to reports, the next physical freebie is another sports-related item.
As shared by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile is giving away a padded stadium seat cushion. Just as it had done with previous physical freebies, this item comes in the brand’s signature Magenta color with a white T logo on it.
The freebie is perfect for customers who love to attend sporting events but hate the hard seats. Or you could just have a hard chair at home that would be perfect for this item.
The report shared that this cushion is part of T-Mobile’s “Friday Night 5G Lights” program. You can learn more about that here.
Right now, it’s unknown when the freebie will be available. But it could be either the 20th or 27th of this month. Keep an eye out on your T Life app for updates on when this freebie will be available. `
Source: The Mobile Report