T-Mobile Responds to Concern Over Missing Chat Function on T-Mobile App

After the recent update of T-Mobile’s T Life app, subscribers seem to have difficulty sending a chat message to any of the brand’s customer support team on the T-Mobile app.

As noted by The Mobile Report, the recent T Life update has turned it to a clone of the T-Mobile app. The only difference is that the latter has lost its chat option. This has, of course, caused customers to be disgruntled with the update.

If they needed to talk to someone from the support team, Android users needed to have to go to X or Facebook to talk to someone from T-Force or anyone on the brand’s social media customer service team. Another option is to call the support number.

These alternatives have beat the purpose of having the chat function on the app. And for some customers, they are pretty annoying, especially those who do not use social media.

But as noted in the earlier report, only the Android version of the app encounters this problem. iOS users do not see this on their app, which means that it could have been just a glitch.

Fortunately, T-Mobile has responded to Android Authority and shared this update:

“We’re updating chat support which may have caused some customers to temporarily loose access to the feature. It will be back up and running again shortly.”

So there you have it, the chat function on the Android version of the T-Mobile app is coming back. While the T Life will one day replace the T-Mobile app, it’s not yet happening anytime soon.

Source: The Mobile Report, Android Authority