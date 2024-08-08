T-Mobile Issues REVVL 7 Pro Recall Memo to Stores

Earlier today, T-Mobile sent out a memo informing its stores to return their remaining stocks of the REVVL 7 Pro. The device was first unveiled in May this year, alongside the REVVL 7. Although the REVVL 7 carries T-Mobile’s name, it was manufactured by different companies, including TCL.

Unfortunately, something serious must have happened causing the wireless carrier to recall these models, including demo units. The note says all devices need to be returned by August 14. T-Mobile also says that the recall is necessary to “maintain high-quality standards.”

The stores were also advised to mark the returned devices as a “customer remorse return,” which seems weird. But as The Mobile Report says, there must have been no other option on their system to reflect the reason behind the recall.

The site also shared that a few employees previously noted how the native phone app constantly crashed on several devices. To fix the issue, they had to install the Google Phone app.

T-Mobile has already removed the device from their website while Metro by T-Mobile has marked it as “currently unavailable online.” The REVVL 7 has also been listed as unavailable at Metro but is still in stock at T-Mobile. But it’s important to note that the REVVL 7 was not mentioned in the memo.

The big question is, what will happen to the devices that customers have already purchased? Has T-Mobile reached out to these customers to return their devices too? Hopefully, the problem can easily be fixed and does not affect the ones that users already have at home.

Source: The Mobile Report