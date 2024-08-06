T-Mobile Rolls Out Partner Plus, Subsidy Program for Businesses

T-Mobile has unveiled a new channel subsidy program for its business partners. The new program, called Partner Plus, was designed to help reduce the initial cost of 5G laptops and enterprise-grade 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) equipment by Ericsson’s Cradlepoint.

One of the perks that business owners get with T-Mobile certified 5G laptops is that they are getting a device with always-on connectivity powered by the Un-carrier’s 5G network. In addition to this, users get enhanced privacy and security compared to connecting over public Wi-Fi.

The new program also allows business users to have access to T-Mobile’s business-grade FWA solution, which gives increased 5G security and enhanced performance. Even though these products are great, a number of businesses have been hesitant to invest in this new technology due to the high initial hardware costs.

To address this problem, T-Mobile has rolled out the new Partner Plus program in partnership with Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX, and Cradlepoint. Through their collaboration, they are able to immediately and conveniently procure these equipment at attractive prices.

Moor Insights and Strategy’s Founder/CEO/Chief Analyst, Patrick Moorhead, said:

“The price tag of 5G devices, particularly laptops, has been a major obstacle for businesses looking to adopt 5G solutions. However, with the strength and leadership of T-Mobile’s 5G network, coupled with their expanding business initiatives, T-Mobile is uniquely positioned to bring the right partners together to deliver new solutions and plans that make 5G more affordable for businesses.”

Under this program, businesses can get these products:

For 5G laptops:

T-Mobile provides a subsidy credit of up to $400 and subsequent business savings per laptop, for many popular network certified 5G laptop brands.

Businesses can get enhanced security with the option to add T-Mobile Secure Access Service Edge, the first SIM-based SASE solution that uses International Mobile Subscriber Identity and International Mobile Equipment Identity for clientless authentication.

For T-Mobile Business Internet:

T-Mobile provides a subsidy credit of up to $700 on eligible certified 5G Cradlepoint routers and adapters.

Cradlepoint provides up to two additional years of NetCloud Manager at no cost with the purchase of an eligible 5G Cradlepoint router or adapter (up to $900 value).

Businesses could see up to $1600 in savings per router or adapter.

T-Mobile Business Group’s SVP of Sales, George Fischer, said:

“5G is delivering enhanced security, improved productivity, operational efficiencies and lower total cost of ownership. Our mission is to enable businesses to accelerate the realization of the many benefits of 5G. We are bringing together industry-leading partners to provide added value and make the advantages of 5G more accessible to all organizations.”

To know more about Partner Plus, visit this page.