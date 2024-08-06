T-Mobile Prepares for Hurricane Debby
With the approaching Tropical Storm Debby, T-Mobile is already getting its network and emergency response team ready for the Category 1 hurricane.
After making landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area with up to 80mph winds, it is expected to slow and bring a storm surge of 6-10 feet and heavy rains in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.
To prepare for the hurricane, T-Mobile has already topped off key cell sites with generators and batteries to support local towers and fueling stations.
Some of T-Mobile’s preparation include:
- T-Mobile’s Mobile Emergency Operations Center: Large RV with network management and monitoring equipment
- SatCOLTs and SatCOWs: Satellite cell-on-light-trucks and satellite cell-on-wheels that teams can drive to impacted areas to temporarily restore or boost service
- Quick-deploy and portable VSATs: Satellite dishes called “Very Small Aperture Terminals” that can provide a layer of coverage across broad areas
- Microwave solutions: Network technology that offers high throughput and low latency for better data usage
- Generators: Portable power solutions
T-Mobile’s Emergency Response teams are also collaborating with federal, state, and local agencies for prioritizing restoration efforts and address the needs of public safety and other recovery organizations. They have also placed their community support team on standby with vehicles and trailers that provide Wi-Fi, charging supplies, device charging, and other connectivity needs to support evacuation shelters.
T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers from select counties will also get unlimited talk, text, and data from today, August 5th, up to Sunday, August 11th:
- Florida: Alachua, Baker, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Nassau, Suwannee, Taylor, Union and Wakulla
- Georgia: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Glynn, Lanier, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, McIntosh, Pierce, Tattnall, Ware and Wayne
Lastly, some store locations will be temporarily closed or operating under modified hours in the coming days. You can check T-Mobile’s store locator to find your nearest store.
Source: T-Mobile