FCC Asks Public for Comments on T-Mobile’s Lumos Proposed Acquisition
After its acquisition of Mint Mobile got approved, T-Mobile revealed its plans to buy most of another brand: US Cellular. And again, T-Mobile has gone on another acquisition spree as it revealed its interest in acquiring Lumos, a fiber internet provider. With this new decision, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking the public for help in making the decision.
As shared in a report, the FCC is asking for comments from the public regarding T-Mobile’s proposed Lumos purchase. The public has until July 12 to submit their comments.
When T-Mobile announced its interest in purchasing Lumos in late April, it revealed plans to team up with EQT, a global investment organization. The collaboration will bring fiber access to Americans who are underserved in the country, which equates to over 3.5 million homes by the end of 2028.
This proposed acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval. The Un-carrier and Lumos need to convince the FCC why this deal should be approved and how it’s not anti-competitive. With your help, you can convince the FCC why this deal shouldn’t happen.
Source: PhoneArena