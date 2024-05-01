T-Mobile Has Officially Acquired Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, Plum Mobile
After months of waiting, T-Mobile has finally been given the green light to complete its acquisition of Ka’ena Corporation, which includes brands like Mint Mobile, Ultra Mobile, and Plum.
With the approval, the Un-carrier wasted no time in completing the acquisition. The wireless carrier unveiled some offers it has in store for being a customer. Some of these offers include the following:
- $15 Commitmint: Starting now, a commitmint that Mint Mobile will continue to have a $15/month plan available for new and existing customers.[1] In addition, Mint is committing to continuing its new customer offer of 3 months of Unlimited Premium Wireless for $15/mo through the end of the year.[2]
- Scam Screener: Coming soon, Mint and Ultra customers will get extra peace of mind with sketchy calls flagged as “Scam Likely” on their phone’s ID.
- Free Canada Roaming: Mint Mobile customers will soon be able to enjoy unlimited talk and text and 3Gb of high-speed data while in Canada – for FREE.[3]
- Mexico Roaming: In the coming weeks, Ultra customers traveling to Mexico will have an enhanced data roaming option in addition to the already included Talk and Text on most plans.
T-Mobile’s President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, Mike Katz, said:
“This combination is a win-win all around – a perfect pairing of highly complementary brands coming together on our industry-best 5G network to continue shaking things up for the benefit of customers. We are excited to maintain the unique style and entrepreneurial spirit that make Mint and Ultra truly special, while also finding ways to supercharge their growth and leverage some of the secrets of that success into other areas of our business.”
Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of Mint, said:
“I am so proud of the entire Mint Mobile team. Even Gary from Finance who’s been a real stickler over the years. We’ve been able to rapidly grow this brand by putting customers and value first while being unafraid to act quickly and take chances. T-Mobile is the best partner to help us supercharge Mint and we’re grateful for their partnership.”
The actor will continue with his role in the creative sector of Mint.
Source: T-Mobile