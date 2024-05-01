T-Mobile Has Big Expansion Plans for Its Advertising Solutions
At T-Mobile’s IAB NewFronts presentation, the Un-carrier announced its plans to expand T-Mobile Advertising Solutions.
Part of its plan is to expand its in-store Retail Media Network (RMN) to over 20,000 screens in T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores nationwide. The Un-carrier also plans to increase its mobile inventory via the T Life app. It also plans to add global streaming media company, Plex, as a connected TV (CTV) partner.
T-Mobile’s SVP and Chief T-Ads Officer, JP Colaco, said:
“T-Mobile has a simple mission: Be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world. T-Mobile Advertising Solutions has the unique opportunity to propel the industry forward, delivering more personalized, customer-centric advertising driving higher engagement and superior outcomes for marketers.”
Through this expansion, T-Mobile hopes to create an omnichannel approach to establish a genuine connection with its customers.
