T-Mobile Earns Title as Top Military Employer
Back in 2018, T-Mobile rolled out an initiative of hiring veterans and military spouses. They aimed to hire 10,000 individuals over a span of five years. The Un-carrier revealed that they achieved this goal at the end of 2023.
By achieving this goal, T-Mobile was able to earn the title as a top military employer. Of course, the Un-carrier credits this achievement to its cooperation with organizations like Hiring Our Heroes and Blue Star Families.
T-Mobile’s Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Holli Martinez, said:
“This hiring goal was five years in the making and throughout that journey we’re proud to have supported thousands of veterans and their families in creating meaningful and flexible career opportunities, while also helping them build new skills and grow their professional resumes. We’re honored to welcome veterans and military spouses into Team Magenta, and we’re also just as proud to have supported others who have taken their T-Mobile experience into other arenas to further advance their careers. We’ll always consider them part of our T-Mobile family and we won’t stop looking for best military talent.”
You can meet some of the military talent now working at T-Mobile on this link.