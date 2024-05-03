Delta Air Lines Chooses T-Mobile as Preferred Mobility Partner
Back in April, T-Mobile was chosen by Delta Air Lines as its preferred mobility partner. This unites America’s most awarded airline with the most awarded 5G network.
Through this partnership, Delta will be moving over 60,000 lines to the Un-carrier. In addition to this, Delta will deploy a T-Mobile 5G hybrid network at its Atlanta headquarters so that they can improve customer service and operational efficiency.
In line with this announcement, Delta Air Lines’ SVP of Customer Experience Design, Ranjan Goswami, said:
“Connecting the world also means harnessing world-class connectivity. Our collaboration with T-Mobile is unlocking how we serve customers at each step of their journey and ensuring our people have all the information they need at their fingertips to deliver the elevated and welcoming experiences Delta is known for.”
The partnership also brings the following benefits:
- Delta’s flight attendants, ground crews, and airport customer service agents have access to superfast 5G speeds for connection related to their line of work
- Pilots have improved connectivity to digital tools and resources globally
- Delta Sky Club ambassadors have advantages from 5G connectivity and communications
T-Mobile Business Group’s President, Callie Field, said:
“Delta and T-Mobile have a lot in common. We’re both passionate about connecting people and places and delivering exceptional customer experiences along the way. As the leading 5G network in 20 of the nation’s busiest airports, we’re eager to put our solutions to work for the benefit of Delta customers and employees.”
To learn more about this partnership, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile