T-Mobile Updates Devices in Its Keep and Switch Program
T-Mobile has updated the list of smartphones it offers in its Keep and Switch program. Through this program, users can easily switch carriers and have your financed device paid off by the Un-carrier.
The Mobile Report revealed that T-Mobile has added and removed smartphones from its program. These are the devices that they have added:
- Motorola Edge 2021
- Motorola Edge 2022
- Motorola Edge+ 2022
- Motorola razr 2023
- Motorola razr+ 2023
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Meanwhile, here are the devices that they have removed:
- Apple iPhone: 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, SE (2020), X, XR, XS, XS Max
- Google Pixel: Pixel, Pixel XL, 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 4, 4 XL
- Samsung Galaxy: Note 8, Note 9, Note 10, Note 10+, S8, S8+, S9, S9+, S10, S10e, S10+, Z Flip 5G
Once you join T-Mobile’s Keep and Switch program, the Un-carrier will reimburse you for your financed device from another carrier. Of course, this also means that you need to bring your number to its network. You also need to be fully eligible for the program before you can join.
For more information, you can visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile