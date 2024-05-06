T-Mobile Rolls Out Stateside International Add-On for Limited Time

For quite some time now, T-Mobile has been offering Stateside International calling as an add-on feature. But today, this add-on feature will be available as a plan-wide add-on with more savings.

As shared by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile will be offering Stateside International as an add-on feature to postpaid users for $20 per month. With this add-on, users can make mobile-to-landline calls to more than 70 different countries and more than 30 different countries on mobile-to-mobile devices. The add-on also gives unlimited texting to these countries.

Unfortunately, this add-on feature will only be available for a limited time period. But the report says that customers who purchased the add-on can retain it indefinitely even when the promo has ended.

If you wish to purchase this add-on feature, all you need to do is visit your T-Mobile account and go to the Manage Add-ons page. You can then add the feature on that page.

There’s no word yet on when this add-on feature will end but you can already start purchasing it, especially if it’s something that you will use.

Source: The Mobile Report