T-Mobile’s Advertising Division Partners With Uber’s Octopus Interactive
In addition to today’s partnership with the US Navy, T-Mobile announced that it has partnered with Uber’s Octopus Interactive, the ride-hailing service’s advertising division. With this new partnership, Uber will use T-Mobile’s rideshare inventory to expand its JourneyTV offer to more than 50,000 vehicles this year.
This means that T-Mobile screens will be displaying the JourneyTV rider experience on an ongoing Uber trip. JourneyTV displays a live trip map with the passenger’s ETA. It also includes personalized recommendations on restaurants near the destination, travel inspiration ideas, and local activity recommendations.
