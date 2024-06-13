T-Mobile Inks 10-Year Deal With US Navy
T-Mobile just signed a 10-year partnership with the US Navy. Through this deal, T-Mobile will be supplying the wireless technology needed by this branch of the US military for seaborne operations. In the announcement, T-Mobile revealed that this is a Spiral 4 pact, which allows the Department of Defense to place orders for wireless service and equipment from the Un-carrier.
As detailed by PhoneArena, this deal means that T-Mobile will be providing connectivity services, such as voice, data, fixed wireless solutions, mobility management solutions, and Internet of Things. On its part, T-Mobile “will help ensure robust and reliable connectivity for government activities — from mission-critical communications to network solutions that serve military personnel and federal civilian agencies.”
T-Mobile’s Vice President of Sales and T-Mobile for Government, David Bezzant, called this as “an honor to serve those who serve this Nation.”
Source: PhoneArena