T-Mobile Makes $50,000 Donation to 5 Organisations in Colorado
T-Mobile is making a donation amounting to $50,000 to five nonprofit organizations in Denver and Colorado Springs. The five organizations include the following:
- Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado
- Children’s Hospital Colorado
- Heartspace Kids
- Hero’s Puppy for Life
- MaxFund Animal Adoption Center
These five organizations will be receiving a $10,000 donation to support their initiatives. They were chosen by T-Mo employees in Colorado’s Mountain Plains area as the recipients of the Difference Maker Award, which is a quarterly recognition that T-Mobile started in 2023 to recognize its top-ranked employees. These employees were then the ones who picked the recipients of the program and handed out the checks to them.
To learn more about this initiative, you can visit T-Mobile’s page.