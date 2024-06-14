Man Behind 2021 T-Mobile Data Breach Finally Arrested
Ever wondered what happened to cybercriminals? Unlike what we see on TV and the movies, they don’t exactly live happily ever after their crimes. But in the case of John Binns, the man behind the 2021 T-Mobile data breach, his taste for freedom is about to run out.
After hacking T-Mobile’s systems in 2021, Binns bragged about how he was able to do it with the Un-carrier’s awful security. While the 24-year-old American pretended like that was his only motive, reports claim that he sold millions of customer data into the dark web forums.
All this time, he had been living in Turkey (his mother is Turkish) and even applied for citizenship. This has caused American authorities difficulty due to the complex relations between the two countries. After he was indicted for his crime last year, Binns has finally been arrested in Turkey. A local court approved the extradition request and has detained the criminal. He will soon be sent to the US where he will have to face his actions.
The 2021 T-Mobile data breach led to the theft of approximately 54 million customer records. This included their names, birth dates, social security numbers, IMEI, and IMSI numbers.
Source: PhoneArena