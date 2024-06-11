Report: T-Mobile Sends Letter to Customers Planning to File Complaint Over Recent Price Hike
Another day, another update on the recent T-Mobile price hike. Following reports that T-Mobile customers intended to file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the Un-carrier’s violation of their price lock agreement, a Reddit user shared a boilerplate response from T-Mobile.
As shared by The Mobile Report, T-Mo’s letter points out that customers with Price Lock from April 28, 2022 to January 17, 2024 are not affected by the price hike. Users referred to this as Price Lock 1.0 to separate the customers outside those dates.
The report shared that T-Mo changed its Price Lock terms on January 18, 2024, which ended its guarantee. Customers outside of Price Lock 1.0 dates, dubbed Price Lock 2.0, now have the right to cancel their plans once T-Mo raises their prices. The new terms also stipulate that the Un-carrier will pay for their previous bill.
The concern here is for customers who opened an account before April 28, 2022, the start of Price Lock 1.0. There is much confusion here since there are some customers from beyond that date that were affected by the price hike, and others were not. Hopefully, this gets addressed by T-Mo soon. PhoneArena points out that this could lead to a huge class action lawsuit if things escalate further.
Source: The Mobile Report