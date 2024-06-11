Winners of 4th T Challenge Unveiled
T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom have announced the winners of the fourth T Challenge competition. The six winning teams are taking home cash prizes and a chance to develop and implement their technologies with T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom in the US and Europe.
The winners for the 2024 T Challenge are:
- First place: Synthefy (US)
- Second place: Invenium (France)
- Third place: Rockfish (US)
- Most engaging presentation: University of Washington (US)
- Most integration potential: Tiami Networks (US)
- Most visionary solution: GeoSPS (Germany)
You can learn more about T-Mobile’s T Challenge here.