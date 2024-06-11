The Moto razr+ 2023 is Discounted at T-Mobile Right Now
The Moto razr+ 2023 may have launched last year, but it’s already getting a discount at T-Mobile.
As spotted by The Mobile Report, the price of the Moto razr+ 2023 is getting discounted by half. Instead of paying the original $999 price of the device, users can now get the device for just $499. Some can even get the phone for free with a few trade-ins.
T-Mobile customers on a premium Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan can get a $500 trade-in credit with an eligible device, which means you essentially get the phone for free after 24 monthly bill credits, of course. Specific device models are eligible for the trade, starting with the following models:
- Apple iPhone 7
- Google Pixel 4
- LG V50 ThinQ
- LG Velvet
- LG Wing
- Moto razr 4G
- Moto Edge
- Moto Razr 40
- OnePlus 7T
- Samsung Galaxy S6
- Samsung Galaxy A32
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
T-Mobile customers on a Go5G, Magenta, and ONE plan can also get a $500 credit when they trade-in a newer device.
If you are interested in this offer, you simply need to purchase the device under an eligible T-Mobile line and choose the trade-in option via online, in-store, or support. For more details on the eligible devices, you can visit T-Mobile’s website.
Source: The Mobile Report