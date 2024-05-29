Report: After Price Hike Announcement, T-Mobile Can’t Keep Up With Chat Requests (Update)
Update (May 29, 2024 11:25 AM EST):
A spokesperson for T-Mobile reached out to us to clarify that they did not turn off its Care Virtual chat support channel at any time and has been “running as normal.” The company’s “virtual sales channel that focuses on new customers was off for a short period last week, not related to volume, but is back on as normal.”
The report made earlier was based on the comments of users on Reddit. If T-Mobile’s chat support is unavailable on your end, you may reach out to the Un-carrier for support and to report a glitch.
The original story is below:
