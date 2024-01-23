T-Mobile Expands 5G Network in Other Cities
Yesterday, it was reported that T-Mobile expanded its 5G network coverage in Rolla, MO. As it turned out, there were plenty of other areas that got an expansion T-Mobile.
Here are the other cities where the network has expanded to:
- Athens, Ohio
- Lima, Van Wert and Celina, Ohio
- Tucson, Arizona
- Jefferson City, Missouri
With this development, residents and businesses in these cities now enjoy T-Mobile’s blazing fast Ultra Capacity 5G.
For more information, you can visit this page for Home Internet and this page for Business Internet.
Source: T-Mobile