T-Mobile Expands 5G Network in Other Cities

Yesterday, it was reported that T-Mobile expanded its 5G network coverage in Rolla, MO. As it turned out, there were plenty of other areas that got an expansion T-Mobile. 

Here are the other cities where the network has expanded to:

  • Athens, Ohio
  • Lima, Van Wert and Celina, Ohio
  • Tucson, Arizona
  • Jefferson City, Missouri

With this development, residents and businesses in these cities now enjoy T-Mobile’s blazing fast Ultra Capacity 5G. 

For more information, you can visit this page for Home Internet and this page for Business Internet

Source: T-Mobile

