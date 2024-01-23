T-Mobile’s 5G Network Now Fully Covers Rolla, MO
The city of Rolla, Missouri is now fully covered by T-Mobile’s 5G network. The Un-carrier made the announcement today as they celebrate all the network enhancements they’ve made over the past two years. And because of this, Rolla and its locals get to enjoy blazing fast Ultra Capacity 5G.
As a result of the network improvement, Rolla residents get to experience the lowest latency and can stream the best quality for video. Not to mention, T-Mobile now has introduced high-speed broadband to residents.
Starting today, Rolla residents can sign up for T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service. Businesses can also sign up for this service to get the most out of their internet needs.
For more information, you can visit this page for Home Internet and this page for Business Internet.
Source: T-Mobile