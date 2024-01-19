T-Mobile’s Network Improvement in West Virginia Leads to Positive Results

T-Mobile has achieved something big in West Virginia. At a press event held today, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice recognized the Un-carrier’s statewide network upgrades along with its $200 million investment to improve connectivity in the Mountain State.

Together with T-Mobile’s Edwige Robinson, the two spoke about how the investment helped the citizens and businesses in the state. This is because West Virginia has often been left behind in technological advancements for its low population density and mountainous terrain.

With the significant investment T-Mobile made in the state, connectivity in West Virginia is improving and its citizens are recognizing this. A recent study revealed a 66% increase in median download speeds in the state in a span of one year. That’s pretty huge!

The investment also led to these significant improvements in the state, as pointed out by T-Mobile:

100 percent of interstate highways in West Virginia are serviced with T-Mobile 5G;

90 percent of West Virginians now have T-Mobile 5G access, up 30 percent, or 500,000 people, in just two years;

70 percent of West Virginians now have access to Ultra Capacity 5G which delivers median download speeds of 99.98 Mbps statewide, 41 percent faster than in 2021;

Greatly expanded backup power sources to ensure redundancy in case of severe weather or other emergencies that may impact mobile service;

T-Mobile is the fastest provider in the state of West Virginia, according to third-party experts at Ookla.

Governor Justice was quoted as saying:

“West Virginia’s journey towards improved connectivity is a testament to the power of collaboration. We’ve been working diligently with T-Mobile and other partners, to ensure that all corners of our state have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive in the digital age. The $200 million investment by T-Mobile is a game-changer, contributing to wider 5G coverage and faster internet speeds for West Virginians. We are incredibly grateful for their investment in our state; it’s a testament to the power of partnerships and our collective commitment to building a brighter future for all West Virginians.”

You can read more about the announcement here.