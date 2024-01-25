T-Mobile Rolls Out Connected Workforce to Help Medium-sized Businesses
Earlier today, T-Mobile launched a new solution that brings nationwide 5G business internet with Cisco Meraki devices and cloud-managed networking platform. What’s even better is that this package is all managed by T-Mobile.
The new service, called Connected Workplace, gives medium-sized business owners an all-in-one solution. The package comes with simple and competitive pricing. T-Mobile also provides installation, software licensing, and 5G gateway and Wi-Fi access point device upgrades for every three years at no extra charges.
Here are all the solutions offered by T-Mobile Connected Workplace:
- Unlimited nationwide business internet, powered by America’s most awarded 5G network
- Managed services, featuring:
- Design and onsite installation included
- 5G gateway and Wi-Fi access point device upgrades and software license renewals included
- 24×7 proactive performance monitoring of network and connected devices
- Unlimited same day configuration changes
- 24×7 support with onsite equipment repair or replacement
- Cisco Meraki cloud-managed networking solutions, including 5G gateways, access point, switches, IoT sensors and smart cameras.
- Cloud-managed security, powered by Cisco Meraki firewall
- Cisco Meraki Dashboard access for comprehensive, cloud-based network management
By introducing this new solution, the Un-carrier hopes to give medium-sized businesses the IT infrastructure they need to streamline the business and “ease the burden on IT and improve operations.”
You can read more about this all-in-one solution here.
Source: T-Mobile