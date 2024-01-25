T-Mobile Rolls Out Connected Workforce to Help Medium-sized Businesses

Earlier today, T-Mobile launched a new solution that brings nationwide 5G business internet with Cisco Meraki devices and cloud-managed networking platform. What’s even better is that this package is all managed by T-Mobile. 

The new service, called Connected Workplace, gives medium-sized business owners an all-in-one solution. The package comes with simple and competitive pricing. T-Mobile also provides installation, software licensing, and 5G gateway and Wi-Fi access point device upgrades for every three years at no extra charges. 

Here are all the solutions offered by T-Mobile Connected Workplace:

  • Unlimited nationwide business internet, powered by America’s most awarded 5G network
  • Managed services, featuring:
  • Design and onsite installation included
  • 5G gateway and Wi-Fi access point device upgrades and software license renewals included
  • 24×7 proactive performance monitoring of network and connected devices
  • Unlimited same day configuration changes
  • 24×7 support with onsite equipment repair or replacement
  • Cisco Meraki cloud-managed networking solutions, including 5G gateways, access point, switches, IoT sensors and smart cameras.
  • Cloud-managed security, powered by Cisco Meraki firewall
  • Cisco Meraki Dashboard access for comprehensive, cloud-based network management

By introducing this new solution, the Un-carrier hopes to give medium-sized businesses the IT infrastructure they need to streamline the business and “ease the burden on IT and improve operations.”

You can read more about this all-in-one solution here.

Source: T-Mobile

