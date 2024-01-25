T-Mobile’s Hulu On Us Perk is Now Live
Earlier this month, it was reported that T-Mobile will be offering free Hulu to Go5G Next subscribers. That day is finally here!
Starting today, Go5G Next subscribers have access to Hulu at no extra cost. This means that subscribers under this plan now have Apple TV+, Netflix, MLB.TV, and Hulu available to them.
Of course, this also means that the free Netflix plan on all T-Mobile customers will now come with ads.
In line with the free Hulu subscription, T-Mobile has released a blog post to share tips on how to get a bundle to save a bundle.
Source: T-Mobile