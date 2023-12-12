T-Mobile CTO Shares Optimism Over Network Slicing
Earlier today, T-Mobile CTO John Saw posted a blog on how the carrier’s recent network slicing deployment improved the experience of subscribers. Even though the Las Vegas Grand Prix (LVGP) saw over 300,000 attendees, its network was more than capable to meet their needs over the four-day event. Saw attributes this to its slicing boom.
The executive shared how T-Mobile’s network slicing was able to connect 230 concessionaire payment terminals at the LVGP. And thanks to it being the largest network slicing deployment in the US, the event went smoothly without any hiccups. Of course, with millions of dollars on the line, T-Mobile had to make sure the network would be able to cater to the hundreds of thousands of people using their data at the same time. In fact, Saw shares that the event used 213 TB of data over the course of four days.
In addition to the LVGP, Saw shared how its network slicing helped in other events this year, such as the Red Bull Challenge. The executive also shared how its newly introduced technologies helped subscribers, such as SASE and Video Calling beta program.
Source: T-Mobile