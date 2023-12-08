T-Mobile Makes a Change to Its Forever Upgrade Program

T-Mobile recently gave one of its older perks an update.

The Un-carrier’s Forever Upgrade program was initially rolled out in 2021 in time for the iPhone 13’s launch. The perk was available to customers from September to November 2021. Through this, customers could get their hands on a new iPhone every couple of years. Now that the perk is available for redeeming, those who opted-in received news of a better deal at no additional fees.

As spotted by The Mobile Report, customers who are eligible for the Forever Upgrade program have been integrated into the system for the Yearly Upgrade benefit offered by T-Mobile’s Go5G Next plan.

With this, customers can expect to get a new device sooner instead of having to wait 24 or 30 months. As long as they are halfway through the installment payment, they can already get a new device.

Another change that is affected by this is that customers have an option to switch to a different device on T-Mobile’s lineup. It no longer limits customers to upgrade from iPhone to iPhone.

The new change is in effect starting today, December 7, 2023. You can learn more by visiting this page for the leaked documents.

Source: The Mobile Report