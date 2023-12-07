Identity Theft Protection Expert Shares Tips to Avoid Getting Scammed This Holiday Season
The holiday season is upon us. And while ordinary folks tend to get busy buying gifts and planning get-togethers, scammers are also taking advantage of this shopping season. As a matter of fact, the AARP pointed out that 76 percent of customers experienced a scam in the last holiday season. This is why it’s best to stay vigilant at all times.
In light of this, T-Mobile has shared some tips and tools that you can use to prevent getting scammed. Identity theft protection expert, Carrie Kerskie, shared some tips with T-Mobile on how to identify scammers. Some of her tips include:
- Prioritize Privacy: If it’s easy for you, it’s easy for a criminal.
- Use Available Resources: Take advantage of free anti-fraud safeguards offered by your mobile carrier (like T-Mobile’s Scam Shield).
- Validate or Eliminate: If you cannot confirm the information is true or confirm a sender’s validity, throw it away, block the phone number or email address and report it as spam or junk mail.
Kerskie also shared some tips on how to identify if a call is a scammer. You can learn more about these tips via T-Mobile’s post.
You can learn more from Kerskie’s tips by following her podcast, Privacy Mentor. You can also get one of her books: Your Public Identity: Because Nothing is Private Anymore and Protect Your Identity self-help guide.
Source: T-Mobile