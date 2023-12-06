T-Mobile Achieves New Milestone With mmWave 5G

Earlier today, T-Mobile made an important announcement with its 5G network. The Un-carrier revealed that its network achieved another first in a test leveraging 5G standalone mmWave on its production network.

This is all, of course, thanks to its collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Through this collaboration, T-Mobile was able to aggregate eight channels of mmWave spectrum and reached 4.3 Gbps download speeds without the use of low-band or mid-band spectrum. T-Mo was also able to aggregate four channels of uplink and reached speeds over 420 Mbps.

As explained by T-Mobile, 5G mmWave has the ability to deliver incredibly fast speeds. Unfortunately, it isn’t able to travel well through obstacles. This is why it isn’t recommended for use by device users who are on the go.

Addressing this, the Un-carrier implemented a multi-band spectrum strategy that made use of low-band, mid-band, and high-band capacity. This way, the whole US can be covered and still get insanely fast speeds. T-Mobile is currently testing out this multi-wave network in crowded areas so they can offer it for fixed wireless service.

Source: T-Mobile