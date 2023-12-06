Report: Laid Off T-Mobile Employees Getting an Exclusive Discount

T-Mobile is currently offering an exclusive discount to its previous employees.

As revealed by The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier has rolled out the new T-Mobile Alumni Discount Program. Through this program, former employees can enjoy a 20% discount on their voice service. The program is available to employees who were laid off since April 2020.

Unfortunately, this program is not available to employees who quit or were terminated. You will need to have been laid off or in an impacted role to be eligible for the program.

Another important thing to note is that there are eligible plans available. But if you are on a regular rate plan, you can be eligible for the 20% discount.

If you are interested in signing up for this discount, you will need to contact the myHR Support team at 1–866-578-6423. You will need to have your P-Number ready so you can have a smooth experience. Otherwise, T-Mobile has some verification methods in place. In some cases, your layoff status will need to be confirmed so you will have to wait for a code in your email.

Once you already have your code, you can head over to this website to get your discount.

Source: The Mobile Report