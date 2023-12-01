Did You Know: T-Mobile Has a $10/Month Hotspot Plan
T-Mobile has been unusually quiet about an affordable hotspot plan that it released a few months ago. Usually, T-Mobile promotes new plans on their website. But strangely, there are people who still aren’t aware that a $10/month hotspot plan exists.
The Mobile Report highlighted this plan again in a report. The publication shared more information about the plan and what it includes.
The $10/month hotspot plan comes with 30GB of high speed data. It usually costs $15 per month but with autopay, you get the $5 discount. Once the data is used up before the month ends, the download speed gets reduced to 600kbps.
According to internal documents, the plan is a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) only since it is planned for use with “hotspots, connected laptops, or a Chromebook.”
If you are interested in this plan, you can visit T-Mobile’s website to get more information.
Source: The Mobile Report