T-Mobile Expands Stores in Texas
T-Mobile is expanding its presence in Texas. As revealed by the Un-carrier, they have opened a total of 18 new retail stores across the state. But that’s not all, they still have plans to open more than a dozen stores in 2024.
The new store locations opened in 2023 include the following:
- Bellmead
- Bonham
- Brenham
- Brownfield
- Crockett
- El Campo
- Fort Worth
- Frisco
- Henderson
- Jasper
- Kaufman
- Liberty
- Lindale
- Midlothian
- Port Lavaca
- San Antonio
- Tyler
- Vernon
With the newly opened stores, T-Mobile has created around 120 new jobs for residents.
T-Mobile’s Vice President for Small Markets & Rural Areas, John Stevens, said:
“Opening even more stores in Texas continues to be a great way for T-Mobile to build relationships with our customers. This is especially true in smaller and more rural communities where we’re opening doors for the very first time. Our strategy of meeting wireless consumers where they live, work, and play helps us to establish closer connections with them while also enabling us to tap into the local workforce. We just couldn’t be more excited about our growth here in Texas and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact across the state.”
You can read more about T-Mobile’s growth initiatives in Texas here.
Source: T-Mobile