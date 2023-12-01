T-Mobile Releases Third Ask A Mobile Expert Video
The third and last installment of T-Mobile’s “Ask A Mobile Expert” series of videos has been released.
The third video brings back the Un-carrier’s own Ke’Von Morrow, who was in the first video. In the first video of the series, Ke’Von shares how you can customize Siri to change its pronunciation of names when using voice command.
This time around, the T-Mobile Mobile Expert is giving viewers a useful tip on how to look for any photo on a device using AI-search features.
Through this feature, you don’t have to struggle going through the thousands of photos you have on your device. All it takes is to use the AI-search feature and it will do the job for you, whether you’re using an Android or iPhone device.
You can check out the video here.
Source: T-Mobile