Report Names T-Mobile as Top Carrier in 20 US Airports
As more people continue to travel, they rely on wireless carriers to keep them up-to-date. And for T-Mobile customers, this means staying connected wherever they go.
The latest report from Opensignal shows that T-Mobile keeps their customers connected even at the airport. The report shows that T-Mobile’s 5G network is the most frequent and available at 20 of the busiest airports in the country. The study also shows that it has the fastest average speeds for consistent quality.
The 20 airports named in the report include the following:
- Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall
- Boston Logan
- Charlotte-Douglas
- Chicago O’Hare
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- Denver
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental
- Las Vegas Harry Reid
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta
- New York, JFK
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- Nashville
- Newark Liberty
- Orlando
- Phoenix Sky Harbor
- Ronald Reagan Washington National
- San Diego
- San Francisco
- Seattle-Tacoma
T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, responded to the report by saying:
“There is nothing more important than staying connected while traveling. Whether you need to shop for any lingering deals, download a last-minute movie or, more importantly, let your loved ones know where you are, your phone should simply work. And T-Mobile is making that happen.”
You can read more about the report here.
Source: T-Mobile