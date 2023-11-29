T-Mobile to Present at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference
T-Mobile will be presenting at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference. T-Mobile US, Inc.’s president and chief executive officer, Mike Sievert, will be presenting and providing a business update at the event.
The event will take place on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:45 am ET. If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast around that time. During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of the talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile