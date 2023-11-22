T-Mobile Releases Second Ask A Mobile Expert Video
Last week, T-Mobile released a new series where their mobile experts give useful tips on how to make the most out of your device. You can find the first video here where a T-Mobile rep talked about customizing Siri to change the pronunciation of names.
Today, the Un-carrier has released the second “Ask A Mobile Expert” video where another tech expert gave a tip on how to customize a new device you plan to buy over the holidays. You can check out the video here.
Plus, T-Mobile has a selection of holiday offers that you can check out. If you decide to buy a new phone via T-Mobile, one of their seasoned experts can help you out.
Source: T-Mobile