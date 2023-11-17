Ask A Mobile Expert: T-Mobile Releases Three-Part Video Series for Getting the Most Out of Your Device
With Black Friday coming up, you probably already have some sweet deals that you’re eyeing. T-Mobile has already released its Black Friday deals that you can check out here. So for now, the Un-carrier has decided to give free advice on how you can make the most out of your new device.
T-Mobile is releasing a three-part video series called “Ask A Mobile Expert.” Through this, they will be sharing three important features that are important to customers. These topics include:
- Customize Siri to change its pronunciation of names when using voice commands (Part One)
- Modify your device’s keyboard for left and right-handed use (Part Two)
- Use the latest AI search capabilities to locate photos (Part Three)
For now, the first video has already been released. You can check that video out here. The Un-carrier says that the other two videos will be released in the coming weeks.
Source: T-Mobile