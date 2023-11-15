T-Mobile Unveils Its Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is a little over a week away and we’re starting to see the different deals that are in place.

T-Mobile today revealed its holiday deals that will be available starting November 16th. This means you don’t have to wait until November 24th to get these deals.

Here are T-Mo’s Black Friday deals:

The Ultimate Tech Bundle

You can get a free smartphone, smartwatch, and earbuds from Apple, Samsung, and Google Pixel. Check out this awesome deal, which can let you save over $1,300.

4 Lines for $100

Another deal that the Un-carrier is offering is the 4 voice lines for only $100 per month on its Essentials plan. This lets you save $480 per year compared to other plans with four lines. You can learn more about this offer here.

Free Devices

Here’s the full list of devices that T-Mobile is currently offering for free under its Black Friday sale:

Smartphones

Free Samsung Galaxy S23 (or $800 off any other Samsung Galaxy S23 series) when adding a line OR trading in an eligible device on Go5G Next/Go5G Plus.

Free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, or motorola razr+ (or $1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Google Pixel Fold) when adding a line OR trading in an eligible device on Go5G Next/Go5G Plus.

Free REVVL 6x PRO 5G or REVVL 6x 5G when adding a line on most plans OR a free REVVL 6x 5G or REVVL 6x PRO 5G for just $50 with any condition trade-in on all plans.

Watches

Free Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm when adding a watch line.

Free Google Pixel Watch or 50% off Google Pixel Watch 2 when adding a watch line.

Free SyncUP KIDS Watch when adding a watch line, plus a free 3-pack of watch bands when picking one up in a T-Mobile store, while supplies last. Plus, new feature alert: video-calling will now be available this Friday! Just update to the latest app version to check it out.

Accessories

Up to $150 off select JBL products.

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 for JUST $179.99 and $0 down, plus it’s a T-Mobile exclusive. That’s a savings of over $300.

Save 25% when purchasing three or more qualifying accessories online, including charging products, screen protectors and cases.

Home Broadband Deals

T-Mobile also has some home broadband deals that are worth checking out:

Get a free Amazon Blink smart security package, including an Outdoor 4 and Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, a $180 value, after signing up for 5G Home Internet.

Or, starting Black Friday for a limited time, switch to 5G Home Internet online and get a free Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K smart TV, a $450 value.

Metro by T-Mobile Deals

Get the iPhone 12 or motorola razr, both for ONLY $99.99 when you bring your number to Metro – the lowest price in prepaid! Plus, a FREE Samsung S23 FE when switching in store starting November 16.

To top it off, Metro is waiving all activation fees for a limited time this holiday season. Click here to learn more about Metro by T-Mobile’s deals.

You can also visit this page for T-Mobile for Business deals.

For more information, you can visit this page.